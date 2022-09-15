Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.24 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

