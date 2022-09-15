Berry (BERRY) Trading Down 16% This Week

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Berry coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Berry has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $463,198.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Berry Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

