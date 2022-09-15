Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

