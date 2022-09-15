BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,379.06

BidiPass (BDP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $75,379.06 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

