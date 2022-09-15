BiFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $131,579.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $131,579.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00094375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

