Big Data Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,155.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $87,155.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 672.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. Big Data Protocol’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.