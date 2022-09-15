Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.81 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a report on Monday, June 6th.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

