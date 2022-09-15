BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 13,911 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80.

On Monday, July 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16.

BigCommerce Stock Up 3.0 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.