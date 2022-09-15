Binamon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $225,600.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $225,600.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000443 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

