Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $20.53 billion and approximately $11.00 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00046214 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

