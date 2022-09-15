Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) versus Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -99.50% Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.25% 31.81% 24.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 383.83 -$2.36 million ($0.04) -3.63 Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion N/A $2.76 billion $1.01 12.25

Analyst Recommendations

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bioasis Technologies. Bioasis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chugai Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioasis Technologies and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bioasis Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioasis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, bone and joint diseases, autoimmune diseases, renal diseases, neurology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.