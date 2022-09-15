BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

