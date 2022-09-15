BioPassport Token Reaches Market Cap of $9.29 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $208,067.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

