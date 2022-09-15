Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 75.2% Over Last Week

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 87.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 75.2% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $241,244.98 and approximately $33,167.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

