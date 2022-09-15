Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,744.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,744.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.