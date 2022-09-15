Bistroo One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,411.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bistroo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $784,236.24 and approximately $48,411.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.
Bistroo Coin Profile
Bistroo was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
