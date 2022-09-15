BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $547,390.06

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. BitBall has a total market cap of $547,390.06 and $6,144.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.