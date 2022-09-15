BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Hits Market Cap of $16,081.67

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $16,081.67 and approximately $79.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 897.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.01 or 0.08885859 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00837858 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.
BitBlocks Finance Profile
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,893,405 coins and its circulating supply is 6,259,506 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
