Bitcicoin Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00165391 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.