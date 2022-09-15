bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

