Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 12% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00093050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00077226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007799 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

