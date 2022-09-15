Bitcoin Asset Self Reported Market Cap Hits $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Asset

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

