Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,777.25 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $378.77 billion and approximately $36.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00598394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00263628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010308 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,151,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value, Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with almost 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. See below for a full range of Bitcoin markets where you can trade US Dollars for Bitcoin, crypto to Bitcoin and many other fiat currencies too.Bitcoin Whitepaper PDF – A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash SystemBlockchain data provided by: Blockchain (main source), Blockchair (backup)”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

