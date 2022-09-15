Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,777.25 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $378.77 billion and approximately $36.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00598394 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00263628 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049612 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005359 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010308 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,151,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
