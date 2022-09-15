Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $118.35 or 0.00598394 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $264.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00263628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010308 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,174,775 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) Facebook | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | GitLab | Reddit “

