Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $31.79 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and approximately $224,879.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

