Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $23.32

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $408.48 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $23.32 or 0.00118127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

