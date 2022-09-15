Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $2.88 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $545,248.93 and approximately $491.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00014556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 189,195 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. Telegram | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.