Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $103.93 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $52.17 or 0.00263936 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00599033 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00048817 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010346 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,170,645 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
