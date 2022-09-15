BitcoinPoS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $467,898.18 and approximately $86.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00076184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,034,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,277 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

