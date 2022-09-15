BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $121,039.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.36 or 0.07891565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00190165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00297023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00738188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00597529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.