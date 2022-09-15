BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.30 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $882,409.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012940 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

