BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $280,414.56 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $280,414.56 and $516.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 105.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

