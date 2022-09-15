Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Buys 25,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

BSM opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

