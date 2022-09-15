Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blackboxstocks
|-84.77%
|-117.42%
|-66.74%
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|-18.20%
|-25.39%
|-0.11%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blackboxstocks
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|212
|1357
|2431
|79
|2.58
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blackboxstocks
|$6.11 million
|-$2.62 million
|-2.14
|Blackboxstocks Competitors
|$2.06 billion
|$189.21 million
|17.73
Blackboxstocks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Blackboxstocks peers beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
