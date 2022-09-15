BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $880,713.17 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $880,713.17 and $120.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030041 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002427 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,605,839 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

