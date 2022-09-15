BlackHat Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $461,946.84 and approximately $60,333.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

