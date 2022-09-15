Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at B. Riley

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLKLF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.49.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

