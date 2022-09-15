Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $65,149.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

