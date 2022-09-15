BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $25,693.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. Medium | Reddit | Facebook | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

