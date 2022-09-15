Block (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Block Stock Down 1.5 %

SQ opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Block has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,951. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

