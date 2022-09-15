Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.27 and last traded at $70.24. Approximately 70,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,082,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,516,974.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,042 shares of company stock worth $23,659,951. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Block by 16.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,699,000 after buying an additional 332,363 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 49.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Block by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 1,646.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.