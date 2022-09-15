Blockburn (BURN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $31,472.15 and $73.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Blockburn Coin Profile
Blockburn is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Blockburn
