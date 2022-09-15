BLOCKv Tops One Day Trading Volume of $798.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $798.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv launched on September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

