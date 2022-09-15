Bloom Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $2,507.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065051 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077390 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom (BLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

