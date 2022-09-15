Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Down 43.6% This Week

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Blue Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $173,485.28 and approximately $9.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

