Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$3.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.40.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BSR opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$111.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

