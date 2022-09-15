BMO Capital Markets Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$160.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

TRI opened at C$147.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$71.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.78. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3194185 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Thomson Reuters

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20. In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at C$163,250.02.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.