BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.1 %

EPA BNP opened at €50.25 ($51.28) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

