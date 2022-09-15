Bogged Finance (BOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

