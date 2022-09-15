Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $72.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 78.8% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 829.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.